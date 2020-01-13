Memorial service set for Jessie Barnes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More now than ever a Wichita Falls mother is saddened to not be close to her son’s remains.

Jessie Barnes’ remains were buried about 500 miles away in Nueces County Monday and his mother Joy Amyx could not be there to witness her son being laid to rest because she could not afford the travel expenses.

However, Amyx said she will be having a memorial service for her son.

“His friends want to say goodbye and I think it’s important to close the chapter on a good note, not a bad one,” Amyx said.

While this will be a great step forward, Amyx said she doesn’t think she will ever have closure unless she is closer to Barnes or until she can bring him here.

February of 2015 was the last day Amyx said she saw her son who told her he was going to pay rent, fix his truck and then go home.

In April 2018, Barnes’ remains were found under a bridge in Robstown.

But it wasn’t until last November that they were identified at the University of North Texas.

The service will be held at Jefferson Street Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14.

