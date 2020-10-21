Former KFDX anchor Steve Holland passes away, services to be determined later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A memorial service for a man who spent 28 years at Midwestern State University, including as director of university affairs and athletic director, will be scheduled at a later time.

Steve Holland was 78 years old.

He was a 1960 graduate of Wichita Falls High School and earned his masters at MSU Texas in 1975.

After serving in the army, and in Korea, in 1968 he began a career at KFDX as a reporter, anchor and sports director.

He began his career at MSU Texas in 1976, becoming director of university affairs in 1979 and also served as director of the ex-students association and the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

He became director of athletics in 1988 and was instrumental in restoring football after a 32-year absence.

He was a founding member of the MSU Kiowa Kooks, and for 14 years served as announcer of the MSU Texas commencement exercises.

He was inducted into the MSU Texas Hall of Honor in 1997. He also taught the first classes in television studio production after helping secure an on campus public access station in the early eighties.

He retired as director of personnel in 2004.