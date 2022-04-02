CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — The memorial services for the two men who lost their lives in a plane crash in Foard County have been set.

Ronny Baize, 61, and his nephew Claburn Zane Baize, 35, were killed on Thursday, March 31, when Ronny’s private plane crashed with both men inside.

Ronny and Zane will have a joint memorial service at Crowell Church of Christ at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the cause of the crash is believed to be high winds.

Zane Baize was visiting Crowell from Kissimmee, Florida, for a family event. Ronny Baize has lived in Crowell since 1962.

The memorial service will be under the direction of Smith Funeral Home. Find more information here.