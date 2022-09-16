BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends gathered Friday to remember 18-year-old Garrett Fogelson who was killed one year ago in a drunk driving wreck.

One year ago on September 16, 2021, Fogelson was killed after he was hit by a drunk driver on Highway 82 about three and a half miles west of Seymour.

A new memorial sign was dedicated to Fogelson and will serve as a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence.

His mother, Jessica Judd, teamed up with Andrea’s Project of Amarillo to fund the memorial sign created and installed by TxDOT.

Judd said she’s grateful that her son’s memory is being kept alive and to educate others.

“I was burnt over 30 percent of my body. My bones were crushed. My son lost his life” Judd said. “I’m so honored to have his memory stay alive and maybe make people think twice about drinking and driving.”

TxDOT said on average U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 sees the most fatalities annually due to traffic crashes than any other roadways in the Wichita Falls district. From 2012 to 2021.

More than 37 percent of traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. The majority occur between 2 and 3 in the morning on Saturday or Sunday, according to TxDOT.