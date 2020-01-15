Memorial soon to get permanent home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association expects to have its new, more than $250,000 memorial in place probably in just about nine or ten months.

During the annual sponsorship reception and dinner Tuesday evening, members were very proud to talk about the memorial for our fallen Wichita County deputies and firefighters.

The memorial is going to sit in the area where folks will enter the new jail, and Deputy Melvin Joyner said the jail should be complete with the memorial in either September or October.

Darrell Franklin was among those honored to be able to accept recognition for support for the association.

He did that on behalf of KFDX, KJTL, KJBO & CW.

Willy Howard was named the WCSOCAA 2019 Volunteer of the Year.