Memorial unveiled at El Paso Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A memorial was unveiled over the weekend honoring the 22 victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting.

A 30-foot tall golden obelisk called the “grand candela,” or “big candle,” was revealed during a public ceremony Saturday morning in the Walmart parking lot.

The structure is made up of 22 individual perforated aluminum arcs grouped together into one, representing the number of people killed in the August 3 attack.

A private lighting was held Friday night for the families of those who died and survivors.

The El Paso Walmart was renovated and reopened earlier this month.