Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt hits national record sales amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local frozen yogurt spot is soaking up the sun while hitting record numbers in sales this summer.

Just about anyone is a fan of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or even ice cream cakes. But when the pandemic hit, owner of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Ashley Cardwell was wary of what was going to happen to her store, and that’s when the community stepped up.

“First we set the record in April which was like the height of pandemic cause no other store had sold that many cakes and at that time we sold 248 cakes that month,” Cardwell said.

However, Cardwell didn’t stop there. She went on to hit the record amount of cakes sold in one day which is 27, and for the entire month of May, they saw more record-breaking moments.

“May, we set two different records,” Cardwell said. “We sold the most cakes in a day which is 27 cakes, which was the day before Mother’s Day, and then we sold 327 for the entire month which is currently our record and all the records.”

The sales soared above nearly 600 stores, and Cardwell said not only is it because of community support but also her amazing staff and new ideas, like delivering cakes and family packs of frozen yogurt.

“We would deliver those anywhere from Henrietta, Iowa Park, Burkburnett, one time we even went to Archer City,” Menchie’s employee Savannah Leal said. “It was quite a drive, but honestly, that’s was kind of like our saving grace during this whole quarantine.”

Although staff at Menchie’s has had to adapt to the pandemic, like requiring customers to wear gloves while creating their frozen treats. Cardwell said what she’s learned over the past few months has helped her excel with sales. Leaving her hopeful that she will continue to keep breaking her own records.

If anyone would like to help Cardwell continue her record-setting streak, they can order an ice cream cake by calling 940-767-7000