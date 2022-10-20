WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Day two of the trial of Manuel Mendoza continued Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the 78th District courtroom. Mendoza is being charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and facing life in prison.

Mendoza was arrested in 2018 after a then-20-year-old woman came forward. The woman said the sexual abuse happened when she would stay at Mendoza’s residence when she was around eight or nine years old.

Manuel Mendoza mugshot

The victim said the abuse occurred over a period of weeks until she refused to go to his house again.

During Mendoza’s opening statement, the prosecutor said the girl’s older sister said she knew her sister was not lying, because the same thing had happened to her, and its that same sister that became emotional as she took the stand Thursday testifying that Medoza has sexually assaulted her when she was young by forcing her to perform sexual acts on him when she had to lay with him at night.

In the defense’s cross-examination, the sister was asked about pictures taken of her and Mendoza together as adults and she stated she was with multiple family members at the time and felt safe.

Day three of Mendoza’s trial is set to begin Friday morning and could possibly carry into next week.