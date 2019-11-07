Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Meredith Kennedy as the new 78th District Judge. Kennedy said although she has some big shoes to fill, she’s ready and excited for this new legal journey

“I’m very honored that the governor has decided to appoint me and I’m excited to get started,” Kennedy said.

After former 78th District Judge Barney Fudge stepped down after serving as a judge for a decade, Kennedy is stepping in.

“I don’t think you can be a trial lawyer, practicing in a courtroom for 23 years and not thinking about sitting on the bench someday,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has served in the District Attorney’s office since 2010. She is the former president of the Wichita County Bar Association, and in addition to private practice, she formerly worked in the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“I’ve worked with her for nearly a decade. She’s incredibly hard-working and she has a brilliant legal mind, she really cares about what she does and she’ll bring all of that to the bench with her,” Gillespie said.

District Attorney John Gillespie said not only will she be a fair judge, but she’ll also be tough.

“She also has represented law enforcement her entire career or most of her career and I know that she will be tough on people who harm children and who harm the most vulnerable in our society,” Gillespie said.

For Kennedy, this a dream come true.

“You know you don’t, when you go to law school and you decide that you want to be a trial lawyer you don’t think that someday you’re going to make history, but it’s very exciting and to do it back in the area that I grew up is really something,” Kennedy said.

All there’s left to do now is wait for Fudge to swear in his replacement.

Something that’s also pretty interesting is that Kennedy said she’s making history because she will become the first female republican district judge in Wichita County history.