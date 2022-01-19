Mesquite man charged for back and forth high speed chase

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Mesquite man faces several charges following a high speed chase back and forth on U.S. 287 Tuesday afternoon, January 18.

Marcos Sancen Morales is jailed on $32,000 bonds following his arrest after a short foot chase.

Pursuing officers said the chase speed approached 120 miles an hour at times.

It started just after noon when a DPS trooper on routine patrol saw a blue BMW northbound on U.S. 287 near Old Windthorst Road with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary registration.

He pulled the BMW over and said Morales gave a fictitious name on a Mexican ID card.

When a backup trooper arrived, the other trooper asked Morales to step out, and they said that is when he sped off northbound.

The troopers and other law enforcement began a pursuit that lasted about 10 minutes.

The car exited at Jacksboro Highway and turned around, heading south on U.S. 287 into Clay County. Around Jolly, he turned around in the median and headed back north.

Then he exited at Hammond Road and headed north and then west on Scott, then stopped and got out and ran.

The two troopers said they caught him after a short foot pursuit.

They said they found the false Mexican ID card and also a fictitious Texas ID Card in the car.