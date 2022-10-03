WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Portable building protection and metal detectors were topics at hand Monday, during the Wichita Falls ISD Safety and Security meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee says all of the portable buildings for the district will be assessed for fencing to be added. Also, 24 hand-held metal detectors have been in storage.

Lee says they will be visiting schools in Lawton, which already use metal detectors to get a better idea of what plan needs to be put in place.

He says with the WFISD Police Chief resigning Friday, Sept. 30, he wants to ensure the parents of students they have nothing to worry about while they search for her replacement.

“The safety of every child is of the utmost importance but one person in one department doesn’t dictate the safety of the district,” Lee said.

The district will also be looking into possibly enforcing a clear bag policy.

Lee says once they start using the metal detectors, they will be training in-house staff such as principals, assistant principals, and paraprofessionals