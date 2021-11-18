Mi Fiesta Bazaar is bringing the historic Value Village building back to life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A building that’s been around for over a century is getting new life after being vacant for several years.

The old Value Village building at 717 Indiana Ave. has been home to several businesses throughout the years, the most recent being a thrift store.

It now has new owners with big ideas for the really big building.

Owner of the new “Mi Fiesta Bazaar”, Belen Caporale has been selling various products at different events for some time now, and she said it can be difficult to haul around product or find space to store it – that’s when she had a big idea.

“So, I say we need a space where we go to get my friends to go and see me there, so that way they don’t come to my house and being comfortable,” Caporale said.

Caporale decided to set up shop inside the more-than-a-century-old Value Village building that has been vacant for some time now.

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said she’s excited to see the historic building brought back to life.

“We’re always working on retail, giving people more options and choices to come down here, so having multi-vendors within one facility creates an opportunity for people to come in and see more in a one-stop shop,” Schmader said.

A one-stop shop, not only for Caporale, but for anyone who wants to rent out a booth to sell their merchandise – something that Analaura Aguilera has been wanting for some time now.

“To have a space where you can call it your own little space and have your security and your comfort with selling your products and promoting your products and making you feel like its your own little shop,” Aguilera said.

Inside Mi Fiesta Bazaar, vendors will have the opportunity to rent spaces throughout the massive building. They can build their own booths and add security measures to ensure their products stay safe.

Caporale said she chose downtown to set up shop because of the growth it has been making over the past few years.

“I see all these buildings, and now its growing up, and it was really interesting because there’s a lot of stuff you know, especially the holidays,” Caporale said.

Holidays are coming up quick, which is why Caporale is encouraging any vendors to come check out her new spot in hopes of making it your new spot to blossom your business.

If you would like to rent out a booth inside of Mi Fiesta Bazaar, contact Belen Caporale at (940) 432-1139.

The grand opening for Mi Fiesta Bazaar will be Saturday, November 20. Things will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap up around 9 p.m.