Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, released from jail

MASSACHUSETTS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself was released from jail Thursday, after just under a year behind bars.

Michelle Carter, 23, was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 after filling the inside of his pickup truck with poisonous fumes.

Carter, who was 17 at the time, had repeatedly, through text messages, pushed Roy, 18, to kill himself.

On the day he ultimately took his life, she told him to “get back in” the truck when he expressed to her he was having second thoughts, prosecutors said.

Both of the teens struggled with depression, and Roy had tried to kill himself before.

The case was subject of an HBO documentary, “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter.”

Carter was sentenced to 15 months and five years probation in 2017. She had faced up to 20 years in prison.

But Carter wasn’t incarcerated until after the Massachusetts Supreme Court denied her appeal of the conviction in February of last year.

She was denied parole in September, but Bristol County Jail officials said she garnered enough credits for good behavior and attending jail programs to be released more than three months early.

Her release comes 10 days after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up her appeal, leaving her conviction intact.

