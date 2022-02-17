WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Candidates for the Precinct Two County Commissioner seat are facing off yet again ahead of the March Primary.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon and former Commissioner Lee Harvey took part in a candidate forum hosted by the Wichita Falls Tea Party.

Both candidates got to share their views on why they’d be the best man for the job and take questions from those in attendance. Many questions were along the lines of how they’d manage the county budget, what improvements they’d bring to the county and what changes they believe need to be made.

“As far as representing the County, when I took office I ran on transparency, being a good steward of tax payers’ dollars and I’m very much that,” Fincannon said. “I’ve kept my words 100%.

“In Electra, Iowa Park, in Wichita Falls, we as a team on the Commissioners Court make the decisions that impact our lives daily in the county,” Harvey said.

Early voting is now underway in Wichita County. For information on when and where you can cast your vote just click here.