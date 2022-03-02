WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Precinct 2 Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon has successfully won reelection after defeating his opponent and predecessor Lee Harvey in a second consecutive election.

By virtue of winning the Republican Primary Nomination, Fincannon is declared the winner of the race since no Democrat is running for the seat.

After getting some experience under his belt in his first two years in office, the Burkburnett native and more than 30-year law enforcement veteran wants to continue his work all over the precinct.

“I’ve been very open and transparent with my office and been a really good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars,” Fincannon said. “I’ve spent a lot of time researching budgets and how we spend money and look at the best ways to spend money, and I’ve, more than anything else, kept my word to the citizens.”

In one of the most tense local political campaigns in recent memory, Fincannon has accused his predecessor of abuse of power and falsifying documents.

“Some of these complaints came to me while I was a police officer, some came to me while I was running for office, and even more have come to me since I was elected,” Fincannon said.

Hoping their ongoing feud won’t distract from the work he still has to do, Fincannon is ready continue what he’s started in Precinct 2.

“As far as running my office and taking care of the budget, I’ll continue to do that. I’ll continue to be a strong advocate for the taxpayers instead of just doing it the way we’ve always done it,” Fincannon said. “We’re looking for the new ways that maybe will be a little bit better, and that’s what I’m going to push forward through.”

