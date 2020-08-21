Mickey Fincannon to be on ballot for Wichita Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner

The Wichita County Precinct 2 Committee of the Republican party has selected Burkburnett native Mickey Fincannon for Precinct 2 County Commissioner.

UPDATE: August 21, 2020, 4:37 p.m.

Lee Harvey told our newsroom that he will be running for Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 as a write-in candidate. He said he was expecting this to be the outcome.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lee Harvey will not finish his term as Wichita County Commissioner after the Wichita County Republican Party picked a different candidate for the November ballot.

The Wichita County Precinct 2 Committee of the Republican Party has selected Burkburnett native Mickey Fincannon to be on the ballot for Precinct 2 County Commissioner.

The place on commissioner’s court became available when Lee Harvey automatically resigned to run for Congress in District 13.

Due to the timing of Harvey’s automatic resignation, potential candidates could not file to be on the Republican party ballot for Precinct 2.

Per the Texas Election Code, the selection of the candidate to be placed on the ballot fell to the Precinct 2 Committee.

Fincannon grew up in Burkburnett and is a graduate of Burkburnett High School.

He has lived in Wichita County for the past 50 years and has been in law enforcement for more than 33 years, serving with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Police Department.

Fincannon and his wife, Robin own several local businesses.

Fincannon, Bill Lockwood and Harvey all applied for the position.