Microchip helps reunite cat lost 2 years ago in SC who was found nearly 1,000 miles away

ELGIN (WTVO/WQRF-TV) — One Elgin military family eagerly awaits the return of their furry friend on Friday after being lost for two-years and traveled nearly 1,000 miles across the US.

Halloween, a 5-year-old beautiful black female cat with eyes of gold, has been on quite the trip.

Halloween lived with her family in Georgia, until her family evacuated to South Carolina during a hurricane two years ago. While in South Carolina, Halloween became lost and the family searched for her but had to relocate without their beloved cat.

Without her family, Halloween began her trek. She was found on West State Street in Rockford, IL and was brought to Winnebago County Animal Services as a stray on Nov. 22, 2019.

WCAS scans all cats and dogs that enter the shelter, and luckily, Halloween had a microchip that WCAS was able to trace back to an owner.

Two long years later a good Samaritan found Halloween along the busy four-lane road of West State Street in Rockford, IL.

The cat was healthy and had been taken of care of these last two years because she was of good weight. Although, WCAS suspected that she may have been outside for a while because she was sporting a thicker winter coat.

Knowing that Halloween had a microchip, WCAS began their search for an owner by calling the microchip company and securing owner information.

The family had relocated to Elgin and were thrilled when they received the call that Halloween had been found. The challenge now was how to get Halloween reunited with her family since the family was not able to drive to Rockford to pick her up.

One staff member knew someone who lived in Oklahoma City who has family in Rockford, so she contacted that friend to see if a possible transport could be set up during the Thanksgiving holiday. Even though the friend said they would be happy to help, they had no plans to visit family in Rockford during Thanksgiving.

WCAS even contacted a national trucking company to see if Halloween could hitch a ride south with them, but the trucking company didn’t allow pets.

Finally, another staff member knew of transport coming near Northern Illinois in the coming weeks and put a plan of action in place to transport Halloween to her family in Elgin, OK.

Halloween started her journey home Thursday in the comfort of an RV. During her 12-hour trip, she’s been made comfortable in a crate filled with blankets, litter box and the transporter was given food and water bowls for stops along the way.