WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a national search, Midwestern State University announced that a former dean and current interim provost officially has the job.

Dr. Margaret “Marcy” Brown-Marsden will begin her new role as provost on January 1, 2024, after serving a year as interim.

Brown-Mardsen served as the dean of the McCoy College of Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering since 2015.

As provost, she will provide primary administrative leadership, direction and evaluation for all academic activities and faculty affairs for MSU Texas.