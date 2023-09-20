WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Families will flock to the Midwestern State University campus in Wichita Falls to celebrate Family Weekend.

Friday, September 22, 2023, will kick off MSU Family Weekend for students and their families.

Around this time in the school year, students have been in classes for a little over a month and are familiar with the campus. MSU decided that having a “Family Weekend” along with fun activities for everyone of all ages might help students take a breather from studying.

Students are encouraged to come to campus and participate in karaoke and bingo on the first night as families come into town. A majority of the events take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quad on the MSU campus. The Quad will have inflatables for everyone to play with and food trucks for those who are hungry to grab a bite. After the Qaud is shut down, participants are encouraged to attend the MSU soccer game and then make their way to the tailgating area to prepare for the Mustangs football game at Memorial Stadium, located at 5401 Southwest Pkwy.