WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Current Midwestern State University president JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., is resigning from her position.

According to a release, Mazachek has accepted the president position of Washburn University, an accredited public institution in Topeka, Kansas, where she served for 30 years in higher education prior to her appointment as the 12th president of MSU Texas in March 2022.

To assist during the transition, Keith Lamb, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management and student affairs and chief strategy officer at MSU Texas, has been appointed interim president, effective as of Wednesday, January 11. He will serve the university in both positions at this time.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. made the announcement Wednesday and released this statement:

“On behalf of the Texas Tech University System, I want to thank JuliAnn Mazachek for her contributions to our system and Midwestern State University. We were extremely pleased to attract a leader with the qualifications and leadership attributes of Dr. Mazachek to the presidency a year ago, and I am confident the university will draw an equal interest of qualified and esteemed leaders from across the country in our upcoming search. MSU Texas is a well-respected and thriving university with talented and dedicated faculty, staff and students who have embraced its values-based culture and provide the institution with incredible momentum. I also thank Keith Lamb for stepping up to serve MSU Texas as interim president during this transition and am confident he will provide exemplary leadership as the institution moves forward. I wish Dr. Mazachek, her husband, Keith, and their family the best with their future endeavors.” Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.

Keith Lamb will assume the interim president role immediately and will work with Mazachek through January 31 to transition duties and responsibilities.

Mazachek released this statement regarding her resignation:

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Midwestern State University as its president. Our family has felt embraced and welcomed since the day we arrived in Wichita Falls. This was a very difficult decision for us to make. The MSU Texas Mustangs family has been incredible to be a part of and something I will always be appreciative of having had the opportunity to lead as its president. The people of this university and community are truly special – I’m thankful for the relationships I’ve made. In addition to the MSU Texas leadership team and greater campus community, I’d like to thank Chancellor Mitchell, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and fellow presidents in the university system for their collaboration and unwavering support. I look forward to following the great things ahead for MSU Texas and the Mustangs family.” JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D.

A letter to the Texas Tech University System community was also released with this announcement. Read the letter here.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.