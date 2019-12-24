Mike Little announces run for constable

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County Justice of the Peace says he’ll be running for Mark Brewer’s position as Constable for Precinct One.

Mike Little says he plans to modernize the constable’s office and says he’s a firm believer in transparency.

After serving for law enforcement for nearly 40 years, Little retired at the end of his term in 2018, after serving as Justice of the Peace for almost 25 years.

Recently, he was appointed as the person to take over the rest of Judge Janice Sons’ term after she announced she was retiring.

Mike Little, running for Constable Precinct One, said, “you know it’s not just about knowing how to serve a writ. It’s about knowing how to manage an office and knowing how to budget an office, knowing how to take care of your personnel, and in law enforcement that’s a particularly sensitive issue these days so you need someone in there with a leadership experience to get that done and to make sure it’s done correctly.”

In the March 3 Republican Primary, Little will be running against Chris Craig, who serves as Chief Deputy Constable for Precinct One under Mark Brewer.

The Wichita Falls native has served Wichita County for more than 20 years. He was also a Peace Officer for 30- years.

Little said since he is filling Judge Son’s unexpired term, the winner of the election will assume office right after the election, and because of that time period, state law allows him to hold a temporary office while running for constable.