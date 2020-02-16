Mike’s Towing sells 175 cars at auction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A towing company spent most of the Saturday morning getting cars off the lot rather than bringing them on.

Over 300 people were at Mike’s Towing Service Saturday for the public auto auction. There were 175 different vehicles available and every single one was auctioned off.

Owner of Mike’s Towing, Mike Freeman, enjoys being able to get these cars back on the streets for those who need them.

“It enables people who can’t afford to buy new cars to get a second or third vehicle, a lot of good kid cars been sold today, first-time drivers quite a few parents have bought cars for kids,” Freeman said.

Freeman adds without auctions like this, the lot would be so full of old cars they wouldn’t know what to do.

The next chance at taking home one of these rides will be in three weeks on March 7 when Mike’s Towing is expecting to have another auction with around 250 cars.