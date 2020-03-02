Mike’s Towing upcoming auction set for March 7th

WICHITA FALL (KFDX KJTL) — The end of this month marks two years since Mike’s Towing was awarded Wichita Falls’ service contract, which was previously held by Jody Wade’s business “Big Daddy’s Wrecker Service.”

This Saturday the towing company is holding an auction with more than 100 cars, trucks and vans.

Some of these items will include personal items of Jody Wade that were taken during recent foreclosures.

Mike Freeman, the owner of Mike’s Towing, said the city contract has definitely helped his business.

“No complaints at all. It’s really given our business a large boost the auctions have been goin real well we have been moving a lot of cars for a low price,” Freeman said.

The auction is open to the public and starts Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m at Mike’s Towing at 3205 Industrial Drive.