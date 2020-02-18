Military Matters logo design contest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce needs your help in designing a new logo for a series they created called Military Matters.

It will attempt to connect the active duty, veteran and military spouse community to Wichita Falls.

They need a logo designed for the program that features the name “Military Matters” and “powered by the Wichita Falls Chamber”.

The director of the Wichita Falls talent partnership Taylor Davis said getting these families included around Wichita Falls is vital.

“We’ve created a lot of programs to really involve them with our community and let them see what Wichita Falls is all about. So the military matters program and the logo contest really captures all of that by giving it a brand identity and helping us move forward with these programs in a way that people can be proud,” Davis said.

The contest will run through February 28th at 11:59 PM and is open to anyone wanting to help design the logo.

If you have an idea or already have a logo designed, you can send submissions or email questions to Taylor@WichitaFallsChamber.com.