LAKE WORTH, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A military aircraft has crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, near Fort Worth.

Just after noon, the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted that a military aircraft had crashed into the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota.

At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged.

Crash location correction: Between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021

In their tweet, they said 2-6 homes have been damaged.

This is an ongoing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.