Mimms family serve meals for Electra residents for 9th year in a row

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Among the trend of giving thanks, hundreds gathered at Electra Elementary for the town’s 9th-annual community Thanksgiving dinner put on by Mary Mimms and her family.

Turkey, dressing and all the amazing traditional Thanksgiving “fixins'” were served today. Normally, they would have the inside of the Electra Elementary School cafeteria full of people but due to the pandemic, most orders were made to go.

“It started as a family thing and just about a couple of years ago it became a community thing so our family heads it off and we have the community back us,” Rochelle Mimms said.

Mimms said they served over a hundred meals a little after noon, and said they plan to dish out more meals each year in hopes the event grows larger every single Thanksgiving.