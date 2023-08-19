JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS responded to the scene of a deadly accident Friday night.

According to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety, Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, just after 11 p.m., troopers responded to State Highway 59, in Jack County, about a mile and a half from the Clay County line for a single vehicle crash.

Gutierrez said 40-year-old Justin Michael Glass, of Mineral Wells, was killed when he failed to negotiate a curve while driving north on State Highway 59. Gutierrez said Glass was ejected when his pickup left the road and struck an embankment.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.