“Mingle and Jingle” event aims to bring an increase for local business sales

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— During the pandemic, several local businesses have had to reevaluate how they run their business to increase sales.

That reevaluation has now led to “Mingle and Jingle”, an event that encourages Wichitans to shop local.

One business participating is Lolly’s Cookies, which you can find inside of Frank and Joe’s, Valerie Rhine started up Lolly’s Cookies two years ago and said business has been pretty steady over the years and said she did notice an increase in online sales since the pandemic.

Rhine’s daughter, Allison Fernberg wants to remind customers of just how much of an impact shoppers making when they shop local.

“Anytime there’s anything to support, shop small. Anything, support local, we are all about that. Especially right now during the pandemic because the small businesses were hit really hard and so anytime there’s anything that we can do with that and be involved in, we want to be a part of that,” Fernberg said.

There are six stores participating in “Mingle and Jingle” and the event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will wrap up at 8 p.m.

Something interesting about this event is that if you visit all six stores involved, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win some great prizes.