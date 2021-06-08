Minimally invasive surgery helps men manage enlarged prostate (Healthy You)

Dr. Morrison was one driving force of getting the UroLift procedure to the healthcare system in Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It can be uncomfortable, but not uncommon.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate, happens to a lot of men as they get older.

One United Regional urologist shares how a minimally invasive surgery can provide some major relief.

As we age, things don’t always work like they used to.

“It’s under the influence of time and testosterone influence, genetics, but the same thing always occurs,” URHCS Urologist Paul Morrison, M.D. said. “A man’s prostate enlarges, some bigger than others, but they all to some degree enlarge over time.”

If you’ve noticed you’re using the restroom more, have a slowed stream, or are getting up multiple times during the night to use the toilet, it could be a sign of an enlarged prostate.

“I often describe to men that the prostate is kind of a donut around the urinary system and it’s providing a lot of resistance to the urine getting out,” Morrison said. “So we’re physically opening that donut hole to enlarge that space for the male to urinate effectively and easily.”

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is one of the most common things men deal with as they get into their 60’s and 70’s, sometimes as early as 50’s.

“We use a scope to go into the urinary system and look inside the prostate anatomy and physically push that open and hold the prostate open from the inside with some specialized implants,” Morrison said.

“That’s what’s actually holding that donut hole of the prostate open, so this tab kinda sits on the outer capsule of the prostate, this tab sits on the inner channel or tube of the prostate and kind of physically opens that upwards,” he said as he showed the device below used in the procedure.

The procedure is long lasting and minimally invasive. Unlike the TURP procedure that’s been around for decades, which instead focuses on shaving the prostate down.

“There’s less risk from a bleeding standpoint, an infection standpoint, the procedure is much shorter it can even be done under common sedation like you might get a colonoscopy,” Morrison said. “So it’s very brief can be somewhere in the 15-20 minute range for the procedure compared to maybe an hour and a half.”

It also allows men to ditch their BPH medications.

“There’s a whole host of side effects from common BPH medications, the two common ones are Flomax and Finasteride each of which can have just kinda a list of side effects,” Morrison said. “Flomax is known to cause light headiness, dizziness, even falls in the elderly, Finasteride can cause sexual dysfunction, problems with erections, flushing sensations in the face or hot flashes.”

A short surgery for long lasting relief from the uncontrollable and uncomfortable.

Right now, the Urolift surgery requires a trip to the hospital, but thankfully no overnight stay or catheter.

It could one day become an in-office procedure.