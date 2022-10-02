WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over at Memorial Stadium, it was Opening Day for the fall season of the Miracle League!

Many Texoma athletes signed up to play a full six-week season and games are held every Saturday morning.

Saturday morning’s game featured hits, bat flips, and of course, home runs!

Eight teams competed Saturday with the last game of the day between the Yankees and the Twins. And, what better way to kick off the season than with new turf laid on the field for Opening Day!

YMCA officials say they are excited for the future and for the kiddos to have some fun.

“Just to come out here and enjoy the day, watch all these kids that don’t get to enjoy an everyday athletics in the school system or whatever, they’re able to come out here and just let loose and feel like a kid that gets to play baseball,” Miracle League Coordinator Jessica Clayton said.

Now there are no games next week due to the Buddy Walk. The YMCA is raising money to work on other projects for the field, such as a new concession stand.

