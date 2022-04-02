TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.
Woman facing felony charges in connection to Oklahoma escapee
An Oklahoma woman is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the arrest of Oklahoma Department of Corrections escapee Frank Logan.
Ex-wife charged with attacking ex-husband, woman, and child
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Tuesday night, March 29, after police said she barged into her ex-husband’s home, hit and knocked him to the ground and ran into a bedroom to attack a woman and two-year-old girl.
Trial date set for Anthony Patterson
A trial date has been set for Anthony Patterson who is facing six felony charges, including indecency with a child and trafficking of a person.
Two killed in plane crash near Crowell
Longtime Crowell resident, businessman and former candidate for Foard County Judge Ronnie Baize and his nephew Zane Baize, have been identified in the fatal plane crash. The people of Crowell say they know Ronny is flying high and watching over them all.
Parts of N Central Fwy to remain closed after semi load damages bridge
Photos show damage caused after a large machine part fell off a semi Friday night, March 25, and traffic around North Central Freeway is being diverted.
For more headlines see below:
