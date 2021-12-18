Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Dec. 18

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Wildfires promt evacuation of Iowa Park High Schoo, US 287 shut down

Wildfires sparked near Iowa Park a few days ago. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was 100% contained on Thursday afternoon. Click here for the full story.

Burkburnett woman arrested for alleged sexual abuse of young girl

A Burkburnett woman is jailed on a $100,000 bond after police say she confessed to performing sexual acts on a girl, from the age of 3 to 13. Click here for the full story.

One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash at Fairway and Kell

One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash, leaving on flipped over trapping two people inside. Click here for the full story.

Former Wichita County detention officer charged with sexual assaults of 13-year-olds

An 18-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after police say a recording was found that had been shared at one of the victim’s school. Click here to read full story.

Woman charged with leaving children ages 11 months to 7 home alone

A Wichita Falls woman is charged with child abandonment and endangerment after police said she left three children, ages 11 months, 5 years, and 7 years, home alone while she went to take a shower at her mother’s house. Click here to read full story.

