Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Dec. 26

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Craig Carter, estranged wife share conflicting stories of alleged assault

We are shining the spotlight on claims from both sides of an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving state office candidate Craig Carter. Click here to read the full story.

Arrest affidavit shines light on aggravated assault at used car dealership

A Wichita Falls man was arrested Wednesday after police said he, along with two other men, seriously beat an employee at a used car dealership. Click here to read the full story.

WFPD warns of possible child predator after incident at Ross

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are alerting the community of a possible child predator who attempted to lure a child away from their family in a local discount store. Click here to read the full story.

Man charged with threatening to cook and eat other man

On Monday afternoon, Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly showed a handgun and threatened to kill, cook then eat a man after a confrontation in the area of Wilson and Van Buren. Click here to read the full story.

New information released on early morning shooting, WFPD investigating

Around 4:20 a.m. on December 24, police were dispatched to United Regional for a person who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. Click here to read the full story.

See below for more headlines: