TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Stripers murder suspect arrested

On Friday, the Wichita Falls Police Department held a news conference announcing an arrest in connection to the murder of Floyd Kirt. Tajmon Laterrence Robinson, 21, is charged with capital murder by terror treat or other felony.

2 facing charges after fight at Petrolia basketball game

Two people are facing charges following a fight that broke out at a basketball game between Seymour and Petrolia.

Woman charged with threatening to kill neighbor for lying

A Wichita Falls woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she put a gun to a neighbor’s head and said she would kill him if he did not admit he was lying.

New restaurant and nightclub coming to Sikes Senter Mall

Sikes Senter Mall is under new ownership as we reported last week, and within weeks they will have a new restaurant in the old Buffalo Wild Wings location.

Fathers plead guilty after kids test positive for meth

Two Wichita Falls fathers pleaded guilty to child endangerment after their children tested positive for meth.

