Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Jan. 22

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

2 killed in fatal wreck near Scotland

Texas DPS has released the names of the victims of the fatal wreck near Scotland. Details are still limited. Click here to read the full story.

Couple arrested while live streaming child pornography

Two Wichita Falls residents were arrested Thursday after special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers from multiple other agencies raided a home on Featherston as part of an operation targeting child pornography. Click here to read the full story.

Suspect faces 5 charges following Sunday high speed chase

A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man faces five charges following a chase beginning in Holliday Sunday evening that ended in a crash in Wichita Falls, then a search using a drone and dog. Click here to read the full story.

WFPD respond to vehicle crashed into Hobby Lobby building

Wichita Falls Police Department responded Monday morning to a vehicle that crashed into a building. Click here to read the full story.

Burkburnett man charged with child pornography possession and distribution

A Burkburnett man was arrested for multiple counts of sexual offenses against children after nearly a year-long investigation. Click here to read the full story.

See below for more headlines: