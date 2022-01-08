Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Jan. 8

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Suspect arrested after multiple shots fired in Burkburnett

A suspect has been arrested after multiple shots fired in a Burkburnett neighborhood Tuesday evening. Click here to read the full story.

Suspect arrested in shooting at Parkway Villas Apartments

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new information on the suspect of a shooting that occurred Saturday at the Parkway Villas Apartments. Click here to read the full story.

Wichita County man indicted on 14 counts of attempted capital murder

A man authorities said fired shots at multiple law officers and responders is now indicted on 14 counts of attempted capital murder. Click here to read the full story.

Twitter philanthropist helps Burkburnett family after losing everything in house fire

Twitter Philanthropist Bill Pulte beamed hope on a Burkburnett family after they lost everything in a house fire Sunday morning. Click here to read the full story.

Two arrested following SWAT raid of home on Vernon Avenue

Two people are in jail with $50,000 bonds following a Wichita Falls SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit’s forced search warrant entry of a house on Vernon Avenue Wednesday. Click here to read the full story.

See below for more headlines: