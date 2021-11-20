Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Nov. 20

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Miss the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Bond set at $200,000 for man charged with grooming girl for sex

A man police said began sexually grooming his victim when she was in the eighth grade is now in jail on a $200,000 bond. Click here to read the full story.

Burkburnett woman arrested after failing to report finding her uncle’s body

A Burkburnett woman faces the unusual charge of tampering with evidence, by failure to report human remains. Click here to read the full story.

Victims in Andrews ISD bus crash identified by DPS, band director among those killed

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those killed in a Friday afternoon bus crash in Howard County. Click here to read the full story.

Woman charged with running into ex-boyfriend with SUV

An argument about jewelry leads to a man being struck by an SUV his ex-girlfriend was driving. Click here to read the full story.

Multiple hospitalized following early Friday morning pin-in crash

Wichita Falls Police are searching for anyone involved in an early morning pin-in crash that fled the scene after the wreck. Click here to read the full story.

Burkburnett BBQ restaurant permanently closed after less than 1 year

A Burkburnett barbecue restaurant has permanently closed after less than a year in business. Click here to read the full story.

For more headlines see below.