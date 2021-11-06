Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Nov. 6

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Victim of US 281 wreck identified

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 281 in Archer County. The Texas Department of Safety later identified the victim. Click here to read the full story.

Shoplifter sentenced in bizarre Walmart thefts

An Oklahoma woman is sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday, Oct. 27, to shoplifting 1,200 cigarette lighters and 700 5-Hour Energy drinks at the Walmart on Central Freeway in 2018. Click here to read the full story.

Allred inmate killed after alleged assault by cellmate

An Allred prison inmate died Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, after officials said he was beaten by his cellmate. Click here to read the full story.

Social media post about visit to Oklahoma casino leads to arrest of probationer

Posting about his visit to an Oklahoma casino could put an I.D. thief’s probation in jeopardy. Click here to read the full story.

Graham man dies following head-on collision, double vehicle fire

A head-on collision in Palo Pinto County in which both vehicles caught fire claimed the life of a Graham man and a Weatherford man on Tuesday. Click here to read the full story.

See below for more headlines.