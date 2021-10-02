Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Oct. 1

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Wichita Falls teen arrested for murder in Altus

A Wichita Falls teen has been arrested in connection to the September 24 shooting of 18-year-old Cory Bustamante in Altus, Oklahoma. Click here to read the full story.

Burk couple charged with endangerment after child eats THC “edible”

Burkburnett Police were called to United Regional Hospital on August 8 about a child who had ingested THC. Click here to read the full story.

Mother admits she had daughter take her Xanax to submit daughter’s urine sample as her own

A district attorney’s investigator filed the charge after receiving information from a Texas Ranger and an investigative report completed by a CPS caseworker. Click here to read the full story.

Wichita Falls man sentenced in sexual assault of infant son

The jury in the Adam Hammond trial has sentenced him for the crime of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, which they found him guilty of on Friday, Sept. 24. Click here to read the full story.

WF Mayor throwing city-wide ‘Taco Fest’ in response to rude Facebook comment

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana announced “Taco Fest” will be held at Bud Daniels Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, to raise donations for Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative. Click here to read the full story.

