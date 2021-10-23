Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Oct. 23

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Parkway Grill North announces name change

Parkway Grill has been a Wichita Falls icon for 37 years. When Scotty P. looked in to opening a sister store on the north side of town, he decided to duplicate the new store and call it Parkway Grill as well. Click here to read the full story.

More arrested in T.A.B.C. sting of local bars and stores

Two more store clerks have been charged after Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission stings checking for sales of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons, and other violations in Wichita County. Click here to read the full story.

T.A.B.C agents also arrested two more people days later.

Home health aide charged with theft from elderly, disabled patient

A home health aide is arrested after police say she stole more than $1,700 by using her elderly and disabled patient’s debit card. Click here to read the full story.

Son charged with impersonating father’s pest control business

The son of the owner of a Wichita Falls pest control business has been arrested and charged with embezzling, forgery, and other charges through impersonating the business after he was fired in August. Click here to read the full story.

Vernon jury convicts man of capital murder that occurred in 2017

It took a Vernon jury just about one hour today to convict Robert Thomas, III, of capital murder in a case that occurred in May of 2017. Click here to read the full story.

