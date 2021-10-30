Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Oct. 30

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by truck
A Windthorst teen was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a pickup truck. Click here to read the full story.
WFPD names victim in US 287 incident
Wichita Falls Police responded to a body being found on US 287. Click here to read the full story.
Arrest made in connection to Wichita Falls woman shot to death in Fort Worth
Abigail Saldaña was identified by her family after she died in a Fort Worth shooting Tuesday night. An arrested has been made in connection to her death. Click here to read the full story.
Bubba McDaniel jailed in connection to 2020 deadly conduct charge
The former UFC fighter was booked into jail Wednesday morning on a new charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident in August 2020. Click here to read the full story.
Ricky Dale Howard, former Nocona banker linked to missing teen, sentenced in child sex crime
A former Nocona banker and rancher linked to a missing Nocona teenage boy received the maximum sentence Wednesday morning for charges of sexual exploitation of a child. Click here to read the full story.
