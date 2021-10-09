Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Oct. 8

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Wichita Falls man who planned to “kill off 70% of internet” sentenced to federal prison

A Wichita Falls man who plotted to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia is sentenced to federal prison. Click here to read the full story.

Wichita Falls man sentenced to life for child sex crimes

The jury in the Michael Corey trial returned punishment verdicts including two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the sexual abuse of his three children, ages 8-11. Click here to read the full story.

Multiple agencies respond to reported head-on wreck

Multiple agencies are responding to a reported head-on wreck just outside of Holliday on Thursday, Oct. 7. Click here to read the full story.

Alleged Bowie booster club bandits: Two women charged with embezzlement

The alleged thefts by Angela Berry and Shawn Leigh Villarreal occurred separately during various times the two served on the booster club board, from late 2019 to around June 2021. Click here to read the full story.

Man pleads guilty to choking officer who slipped on Cheetos

A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer who had slipped on Cheetos on the floor while trying to take the man into custody. Click here to read the full story.

See below for more headlines: