TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.
Subject killed during police standoff identified
Wichita Falls Police responded to the house about an assault but the suspect then barricaded himself inside. Click here to read the full story.
‘It was a joke’: P2 owner clarifies politically divided menu remark
After suggesting two different menus for Republicans and Democrats, the owner of P2-The Duece clarifies his comments on the post. Click here to read the full story.
Fatal head-on car crash in Archer County
One person died in a head-on crash in Archer County. DPS identified the suspect and said he died at United Regional. Click here to read the full story.
“I couldn’t help it:” man accused of sexual assault of infant son starts trial
The trial is now underway in Judge Meredith Kennedy’s 78th District Court. Click here to read the full story.
Manhunt suspect identified, video captures moment he runs
The suspect who fled from Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies and started a manhunt Wednesday afternoon has been identified. Click here to read the full story.
For more headlines see below:
- Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Sept. 18
- Texas abortion bill draws protesters and supporters to state Capitol — either to praise it or stop it
- Beware of carnivorous hammerhead worms wreaking havoc on lawns
- Texas Rangers report reveals new details in August 2019 mass murder
- ‘We’re hopeful’: 50 officers deployed in search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve