Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Sept. 18

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Subject killed during police standoff identified

Wichita Falls Police responded to the house about an assault but the suspect then barricaded himself inside. Click here to read the full story.

‘It was a joke’: P2 owner clarifies politically divided menu remark

After suggesting two different menus for Republicans and Democrats, the owner of P2-The Duece clarifies his comments on the post. Click here to read the full story.

Fatal head-on car crash in Archer County

One person died in a head-on crash in Archer County. DPS identified the suspect and said he died at United Regional. Click here to read the full story.

“I couldn’t help it:” man accused of sexual assault of infant son starts trial

The trial is now underway in Judge Meredith Kennedy’s 78th District Court. Click here to read the full story.

Manhunt suspect identified, video captures moment he runs

The suspect who fled from Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies and started a manhunt Wednesday afternoon has been identified. Click here to read the full story.

For more headlines see below: