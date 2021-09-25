Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories – Sept. 25

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Mother arrested after using belt to discipline son, brother records

A Wichita Falls mother who told police she had been told it was permissible to physically discipline her child is charged with injury to a child after police said her punishment went beyond what was reasonable. Click here to read full story.

Wichita County Jail Booking

3 WFISD board members abruptly walk out of meeting

Three members of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees abruptly left Monday night’s board meeting before it was officially adjourned. Click here to read the full story.

Board President Mike Rucker later released a statement, click here to read.

Wichita Falls man dies in roll-over crash

A Wichita Falls man died in a car crash in Clay County. Click here to read the full story.

Wichita Falls man accused of drugging teen’s drinks, sexually assaulting her

A Wichita Falls man is accused of putting drugs in a 16-year-old girl’s drinks and then raping and sexually assaulting her. Click here to read the full story.

Mother accused of dropping infant son several times while intoxicated

A 32-year-old Wichita Falls woman gets two felony charges after police say she dropped her eight-month-old son at least once while intoxicated, then drove away with the child in her car. Click here to read the full story.