Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some of the top stories

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Murder victim’s family sees suspect at restaurant

An administrative-legal mixup resulting from two judges setting bond conditions on the same murder suspect means he will remain out of jail despite two alleged violations of his house arrest or curfew rules. Click here to read the full story.

Boy runs out of house without clothes to escape beating from mom, police say

A 39-year-old Wichita Falls mother is arrested after police said she forced her son to run out of the house without any clothes on to escape her assault with a clothes hanger. Click here to read the full story.

Affair ended after woman is charged using other woman’s nude photos

This tangled web of love and jealousy began in October 2018 when the victim of the photo threat said she and the woman’s husband began dating. Click here to read the full story.

Oklahoma man says he was attacked, knocked out after asking neighbors to keep noise down

Chad Williamson said it started with a group of neighbors driving ATVs up and down his street late at night while drinking. When he asked the group to keep it down, it allegedly led to an altercation. Click here to read the full story.

Bed bug rage leads to fire in Wichita Falls motel

A Wichita Falls man is arrested by the fire marshal’s office after they say he got so inflamed about the bed bugs in his motel room he set the mattress on fire. Click here to read the full story.

