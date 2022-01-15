Miss a headline? Here’s a look at some top stories – Jan. 15

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Train derailed and on fire near Oklaunion, over 20 railcars on fire

A train derailed and more than 20 railcars caught fire in Oklaunion. Click here to read the full story.

Bowie and City View school leaders speak up after picture on social media causes controversy

Parents are fired up on social media after a picture began circulating of Bowie ISD students, many are calling it distasteful. Click here to read the full story.

Two arrested in WF undercover prostitution sting, “Operation Dear John”

A one-day undercover prostitution sting by the DPS code-named “Operation Dear John” so far has landed three men behind bars according to jail and court records. Click here to read the full story of the first two arrests.

Police say shoplifting team continues victimizing local merchants

Two women Wichita Falls Police say have been victimizing businesses for years by shoplifting have several new charges filed after their most recent arrests. Click here to read the full story.

Supreme Court denies Wichita Falls serial killer a review

Wichita Falls serial killer Faryion Wardrip, who has been on Texas death row for more than two decades appealing his sentence, has been denied a review by the U.S. Supreme Court of a lower court’s ruling. Click here to read the full story.

