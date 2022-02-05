TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

Pastor dies after daughter sits on her in prayer, WFPD says

A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police Tuesday was wanted for a death last November police say was caused by her sitting on another woman until she suffocated. Click here to read the full story.

New details on fatal officer-involved shooting at Walmart

One person is dead and one was sent to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Lawrence Road. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Former WFHS tennis star pleads guilty to injury to a child

Wichita County court records show a former WFHS and state tennis star was placed on a deferred sentence of 10 years probation Monday, Jan. 31, on an injury to a child charge. According to his plea agreement, if he completes the sentence successfully, he will not have a conviction on his record.

Two injured in shooting near SAFB, suspect identified

Angel Medina was identified as a suspect in the Page Drive shooting that injured two people. Medina left the scene which resulted in a two hour manhunt for him.

See below for more headlines: