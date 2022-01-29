TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

‘No foul play’ suspected in death of Barwise student, WFPD says

The Wichita Falls Police Department continues to investigate the death of a Barwise student. WFPD Sgt. Eipper said there has not been any evidence uncovered so far that suggests suicide, nor has the department had any reason to believe there was any foul play leading to the student’s death.

Counseling services have been offered to students.

Former dealership manager arrested for sexual assaults

A former general manager at a local automobile dealership has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female employees.

Patterson Auto Group said former general manager Steve Duran was terminated on November 30, 2021, and has not been associated with the dealership group since.

Balloon release held at Scotland Park in honor of Janessa Ramos

A Wichita Falls family mourns the loss of a beloved family member gone too soon after the unexpected loss of Janessa Ramos, as loved ones gathered at a place that made a huge impact on her childhood.

Details emerge in possible suicide later determined murder

A Wichita Falls man is in jail on a $1 million bond following an investigation into the death of his wife last year. Read the full story and redacted affidavit.

Wichita Falls police arrest one of 3 suspects in Walmart phone theft ring

One of three suspects authorities suspect were traveling all around Texas stealing iPhones and electronics from Walmarts is charged after being linked to thefts from three Wichita Falls Walmarts in 2019.

