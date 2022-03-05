TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Missed the news this week? Take a look at the top headlines around the area.

4 year old allegedly slammed to ground by mom at Target

Police reviewed video surveillance from parking lot cameras and say it showed that Herring put her daughter down on the ground on the way to her car and hit her with her right hand, then picked her back up and carried her under her right arm, and began walking to her car again.

Another parolee arrested for trying to fake urine test

Another Wichita Falls parolee has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a drug test fraudulently.

Victim identified in deadly Wilbarger County crash

29-year-old Joseph Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wichita Falls high-speed chase ends in standoff

The chase at times reached speeds of 90 miles per hour, and the suspect reportedly hit another vehicle on southbound Central Freeway at a point in time during the chase, but continued driving.

New casino opening in Devol, Oklahoma

Comanche War Pony Casino will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, March 19 starting at 10 a.m. This is will be the first new property for Comanche Nation Entertainment in 14 years.

