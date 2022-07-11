WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday, July 11, 2022, that the Missile Road Bridge will undergo concrete repairs beginning Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

According to TxDOT officials, a contractor will begin working on the eastbound lanes of the Missile Road Bridge that connects Missile Road to Reilly Road over Interstate 44.

Southbound I-44 motorists exiting for Missile Road and Eastbound drivers on FM 3492/Reilly Road will be detoured around the construction.

The detour will use the Southbound Frontage Road to the Railroad Track Turnaround to the Northbound Frontage Road and back to Missile Road.

Westbound motorists will still be able to drive over the bridge.

The repairs are expected to take a week to complete. However, the bridge will be opened back up as soon as the work is finished.